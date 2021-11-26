Pumps reopen, ABAD halts projects, Nadra breach, Sindh LG law

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Friday, November 26, 2021.

After successful negotiations with the federal government, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Associations has called off its nationwide strike. SAMAA TV has reported that petrol pumps have reopened across the country with traffic flow returning to normal.

Another protest, however, begins. The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has announced to halt all construction projects to protest the demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi. The tower is being demolished on the orders from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which on Wednesday admonished Karachi Commission Iqbal Memon for failure to execute its verdict. Memon started the work immediately and now a hollowed-out structure is left on the site. ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani says the situation has left builders and investors in shock and they fear that all of their buildings would be demolished.

The federal civil service cadre officers working in the Sindh province finally give in to pressure from the Establishment Division (ED). They have asked the Sindh government to ‘relieve’ them because a failure to follow the ED orders may cost them promotions. Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had refused to relinquish the officers.

The Sindh government has drafted a new local government law which would be introduced in the Sindh Assembly today. Under the new law, the water and sewage board and the garbage collection system would be placed under the mayor. But schools and hospitals would come under the provincial government. The government plans to restore the now-defunct towns in Karachi, according to SAMAA TV.

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has revealed that the citizen database being maintained by the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) has been breached. FIA Cybercrimes Wing Additional Director says that the breached data has allowed hackers to commit cybercrime and presented a challenge to the FIA. Whenever the FIA teams carry out raids they find some old men or women whose identities were used in the crime, he said.