PTI Punjab president meets TLP’s Saad Rizvi, discusses alliance

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, the Punjab president of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has met with Tehreek-i-Labbaib Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Rizvi in Lahore. They have discussed a possible alliance between the PTI and TLP, though no announcement was made.

Ejaz Chaudhry, and two other PTI members, arrived at the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen mosque which is the de facto headquarters of TLP. Chaudhry presented a bouquet to Rizvi and said that he had delivered on his promise made before Rizvi's release.

Earlier this month when the PTI government held negotiations with the TLP, Chaudhry said that he would visit Rizvi and present him flowers after he is released.

During the meeting, Chauhdry discussed politics with TLP Chief who said "doors are open" but he would not rush for an alliance. Rizvi thanked Chauhdry for his courtesy and promised a return visit.

When journalists asked if Chaudhry had sought permission from PM Khan before visiting Rizvi, the PTI leader said, "We go nowhere without the PM's consent."

He said the TLP has "a blotless reputation" and PTI would continue to make contacts with it.

To a question from SAMAA TV's Mohsin Bilal, Chauhdry said it was premature to comment about a possible meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Rizvi.

Saad Rizvi was released from the Kot Lakhpat prison on Thursday, seven months after he was detained for inciting violence.

Last month, activists from Rizvi's TLP launched a long march on Islamabad and clashed with police. A deal reached between the TLP and the government on October 31 paved the way for the release of over 2,00 TLP workers and Rizvi.