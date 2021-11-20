Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PTI Punjab president meets TLP’s Saad Rizvi, discusses alliance

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry says TLP has a blotless reputation

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, the Punjab president of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has met with Tehreek-i-Labbaib Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Rizvi in Lahore. They have discussed a possible alliance between the PTI and TLP, though no announcement was made.

Ejaz Chaudhry, and two other PTI members, arrived at the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen mosque which is the de facto headquarters of TLP. Chaudhry presented a bouquet to Rizvi and said that he had delivered on his promise made before Rizvi's release.

Earlier this month when the PTI government held negotiations with the TLP, Chaudhry said that he would visit Rizvi and present him flowers after he is released.

During the meeting, Chauhdry discussed politics with TLP Chief who said "doors are open" but he would not rush for an alliance. Rizvi thanked Chauhdry for his courtesy and promised a return visit.

When journalists asked if Chaudhry had sought permission from PM Khan before visiting Rizvi, the PTI leader said, "We go nowhere without the PM's consent."

He said the TLP has "a blotless reputation" and PTI would continue to make contacts with it.

To a question from SAMAA TV's Mohsin Bilal, Chauhdry said it was premature to comment about a possible meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Rizvi.

Saad Rizvi was released from the Kot Lakhpat prison on Thursday, seven months after he was detained for inciting violence.

Last month, activists from Rizvi's TLP launched a long march on Islamabad and clashed with police. A deal reached between the TLP and the government on October 31 paved the way for the release of over 2,00 TLP workers and Rizvi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PTI Punjab TLP, Ejaz Chaudhry Saad Rizvi, TLP PTI allinace, PTI TLP alliance,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia sets age restriction for international Umrah pilgrims
Saudi Arabia sets age restriction for international Umrah pilgrims
Video: Oil tanker catches fire near Karachi’s Saddar parking plaza
Video: Oil tanker catches fire near Karachi’s Saddar parking plaza
Umrah age-limit, TikTok ban removed, govt Senate victory
Umrah age-limit, TikTok ban removed, govt Senate victory
Karachi court issues arrest warrants for PTI MPA Malik Shehzad
Karachi court issues arrest warrants for PTI MPA Malik Shehzad
Karachi nullahs victims likely to get houses in Taiser Town
Karachi nullahs victims likely to get houses in Taiser Town
KDA director land suspended for allotting amenity land to Customs
KDA director land suspended for allotting amenity land to Customs
Supreme Court will not accept undemocratic setup, say CJP
Supreme Court will not accept undemocratic setup, say CJP
Pakistan welcomes Indian Sikhs for founder Guru Nanak's birthday
Pakistan welcomes Indian Sikhs for founder Guru Nanak’s birthday
Sidhu in Pakistan urges Modi and Imran to open borders
Sidhu in Pakistan urges Modi and Imran to open borders
Depriving women from heritance share is disgusting, against Islam: SC
Depriving women from heritance share is disgusting, against Islam: SC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.