Sunday, November 7, 2021  | 31 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > News

PTI holds Peshawar power show to counter opposition narrative

People stand with Imran Khan, says KP Chief Minister

Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at Peshawar rally. PHOTO TWITTER

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has held a power show in Peshawar to counter the opposition’s narrative about inflation and its claims about the failure of the government.

Another PTI power show is being held in Sindh’s Kotri.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) PTI leaders across the province were tasked to bring as many supporters as they could to bring to the public gathering in Peshawar to “show that Peshawar still belongs to PTI,” according to PTI sources.

The public gathering is being held at DalaZak Road, in the northeastern part of the city.

Pictures posted on PTI social media profiles show that a large number of people turned up for the gathering.

Addressing the rally, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said people continue to stand with Imran Khan.

He said inflation is a worldwide phenomenon and the government is trying to control rising prices.

“Nations rise after going through testing times,” Khan said adding that the previous rulers had left huge debt for the PTI government.

Meanwhile, in Kotri, PTI’s Sindh chapter is holding another power show on Sunday. Federal Minister Asad Umar, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and other leaders are scheduled to address the rally.

Umar and Sheikh have arrived for the rally, PTI tweeted from its official handle.

The ruling party is holding rallies as the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday announced that beginning on November 13 it would hold rallies and marches against rising inflation.

High inflation, mainly pushed by the rupee depreciation and increasing petroleum prices, has reportedly dented PTI popularity.

In what looks like a damage control attempt, PTI’s overseas supporters have shared videos on social media platforms preaching to people living in Pakistan that post-Covid inflation is a worldwide phenomenon and that they should support the PTI government.

