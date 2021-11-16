Tuesday, November 16, 2021  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1443
PTI constructing roads at lower cost than PML-N, says PM

Announce another "historic relief package" soon

Posted: Nov 16, 2021
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government is constructing roads at a 53% lesser cost as compared to the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government. 

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Jehlum-Lilla dual carriageway road. 

“Those sitting in London criticise our government. They call themselves Sher Shah Suri for constructing roads,” said the PM. 

He compared the costs of 2-lane and 4-lane roads constructed by previous government and his government. 

“Despite inflation, we are constructing roads at a lesser cost in 2021 than in 2013,” said the PM 

"The previous government spent 33.37% more money on a two-lane road as compared to our government.” 

The PM said that his government is able to save the cost due to transparency and e-tendering. 

“Our government constructed a four-lane road at a 53% lesser cost than the PML-N government.” 

Planning for the upcoming generations 

The PM also said that his government is planning projects not just to win the next elections. 

“We are launching projects that will benefit the upcoming generations of Pakistan,” said the PM. 

He also said that Pakistan is going to face water shortage in the future, but no previous government planned to increase our water reserves. 

“Now, we are construting three major dams after 50 years.” 

Talking about his government’s efforts to tackle climate changes, he said that no one thought of planting trees in Pakistan before PTI. 

“In 2013, when we started plantation campaigns, we were mocked,” said the PM 

“Now, the PM of the UK appreciated Pakistan’s effort to combat climate change at the UN General Assembly .” 

He said that his government has already planted two billion trees while the target is to plant ten billion trees in five years. 

Pakistan handled Covid-19 better than others: PM 

“Coronavirus is the biggest crisis in over a century, but Pakistan was appreciated for it’s handling of the virus,” said the PM. 

“The Economist magazine rated our response to the Covid-19 crisis “number one”.” 

He said that inflation is a global phenomenon, but his government is aware of the hardships of people. He assured the people that “his government will take tough decisions, and the country come out of this crisis as well.” 

The PM minister announced another historic relief package in the upcoming days “to alleviate the hardships of our people.”  

prime minister Imran Khan
 
