PSX trade activity: wobbling stocks, uncertain investors and bearish market

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to wobble as the investors are still waiting for how negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will pan out.

The trading began Thursday with a flourish trend and the benchmark KSE-100 index rose 214 points to 46,843 points. However, the high tide couldn’t sustain itself through the second trading session of the day and the index closed at 46,348 points after shedding 281 points.

Experts say that the looming uncertainty and rumors regarding the IMF talks made investors sell the stocks.

The downward trend resulted in more than Rs60.82 billion vanishing from the market. The magnitude of shares trade Thursdays remained 15.86% less than Wednesday.

The shares of Unilever saw the biggest drop in their value and the price fell Rs1,414 to Rs 18,339 per share. The price of Colgate Palmolive’s shares dropped by Rs 46.23 to Rs2,568.50 per share.

It wasn’t doom and gloom for Wheth Pakistan Limited and Sapphire Textile Mills Limited whose share prices rose by Rs110.68 and Rs75 respectively.

Pakistan Stock Exchange has been seeing a negative trend throughout the week and the KSE-100 index has been dropping points since Monday.

On Monday, the index shed 180 points. On Tuesday, a news which appeared in an English newspaper wreaked havoc on the market and its affect was seen in the form of a 715-point drop in the index. The news said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has dropped the plan to make a telephone call to the IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva and seek her intervention to resume the IMF bailout package.

The market showed signs of recovery Wednesday by gaining 229 points after adviser to prime minister on finance Shaukat Tarin denied the story.

Economists are linking this persistent downward trend to the rising fuel prices in the world. Due to the increase in the crude oil and gas prices, companies are seeing a dip in their profits.

According to the experts, this is the reasons are the investors are preferring to stay on the sidelines rather than investing heavily.

Moreover, the rising inflation and an expected interest rate hike in the next monetary policy are also the reasons for sluggish trade activity in the stock exchange.