Provide alternative housing to Makkah Terrace allottees: SHC tells builder

The Sindh High Court has instructed the builder of Karachi’s Makkah Terrace to provide alternative housing to residents and allottees of the building.

“Provide accommodation to the allottees within 15 days,” the court directed Muhammad Wasim’s counsel. “The builder will incur all the expenses of the relocation and also pay for the demolition of the building.”

Last week, Justice Zafar Rajput passed orders for the demolition of the four-story Makkah Terrace located near Saddar’s Preedy Street. The flats have been built on compulsory open space, he ruled.

At a hearing on Monday, Justice Rajput warned Wasim that if the orders are not implemented, strict action will be taken against him. “We will pass a verdict which will teach you a lesson for life. You won’t be able to do business ever again.”

The court has summoned an inquiry report on the building, builder, and “corrupt” officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority as well. The hearing has been adjourned till November 10.

At the previous hearing, the demolition of the building was allotted after Makkah Terrace residents filed a petition in court claiming that they purchased the flats through “registered instruments and have not committed any illegality”.

The case

On November 1, the Sindh High Court instructed authorities to demolish the Makkah Terrace within a week.

The building is located in Karachi’s Saddar near Preedy Street. It was built in 2016. According to SBCA, 20% of the tower is built on illegal land.

The building has been constructed on 527 square yards and comprises 16 flats. During the hearing, the SBCA revealed that demolishing 20% of the building was not possible because that will mean sabotaging the entire tower. The court, consequently, ordered the authority to demolish the entire building.