Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation at 5:20pm

He will announce a 'big public relief package'

Posted: Nov 3, 2021
Posted: Nov 3, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation to "announce a big relief package" a 5:20pm today, Wednesday, November 3. The package has been aimed to mitigate the difficulties faced by the people due to the rising inflation. According to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, it will benefit more than 10 million people. This will be the biggest relief package in the history of the country, PTI tweeted earlier in the day. On Tuesday, in a media talk after the federal cabinet meeting, PM's Advisor on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill said that the premier will also take the nation into confidence over the political and security situation in the country. The PTI government has been facing criticism ever since it approved an Rs10 hike in the price of petrol last month. Major opposition parties such as PML-N and JUI-F announced country-wide protests against the "unprecedented inflation". Another challenge that came in the government's way was demonstrations by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and several other cities in Punjab were closed for days. Trains were canceled and businesses were closed. Nearly 11 police officers were killed in clashes between the government and TLP supporters. Hours before the PM's address was aired, PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government's package was a "hoax". The biggest relief package for the nation will be PM Imran's resignation, she added.
