Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
Price hikes trigger verbal spat between Fawad, Wahab

Govt has increased petroleum prices by Rs8

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

The current rate of inflation and petrol price hikes in Pakistan triggered a blame game between Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

The information minister held previous governments responsible for the current inflation. “This inflation is a manifestation and repercussion of flawed economic policies of previous governments,” he said.

“We have never seen such an incompetent government like theirs [PTI] in the history of the entire world,” remarked Wahab.

