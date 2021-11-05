Price hikes trigger verbal spat between Fawad, Wahab

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The current rate of inflation and petrol price hikes in Pakistan triggered a blame game between Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

The information minister held previous governments responsible for the current inflation. “This inflation is a manifestation and repercussion of flawed economic policies of previous governments,” he said.

“We have never seen such an incompetent government like theirs [PTI] in the history of the entire world,” remarked Wahab.

