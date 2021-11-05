PPP Senator rides bicycle after ‘petrol becomes unaffordable’

Bahramand Tangi urges people to take to the streets

Tangi urged people to take to the streets to protest the petroleum price hike, which he described as an "inflation bomb dropped over 220 million Pakistanis in the dead of the night."

"I cannot afford petrol despite being a Parliamentarian. Today, people need to come out of their homes to demand rights," he said.

Tangi said besides petrol, sugar and ghee prices had also been increased to their new high.

An assistant helped the senator to ride the bicycle as he passed through the barriers and gates at the Parliament House.

The federal government, via a late-night notification, has increased prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs8.

The hike came after the PPP and the Pakistan Democratic Alliance, an opposition conglomerate, separately announced protests against the government. However, the isolated protests and public gatherings have not effected a change in government policies so far.

By Shehzad Ali