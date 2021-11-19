SBP meeting, PPP power show, Fawad Chaudhry, EVMs, PAKvsBAN T20

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Friday, November 19, 2021.

The State Bank of Pakistan is to hold its key Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today to ddress the “unforeseen developments” that have impacted the inflation and balance of payments. Business tycoon Aqeel Karim Dhedhi has told SAMAA’s Rizwan Alam that the SBP can increase the interest rate to 8.5%.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will hold a power show in Peshawar today to commemorate its foundation day. The local authorities have refused to allow the party to hold a public gathering, but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced to go ahead without permission.

Meanwhile, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will hold a rally in Swat.

A statement from Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has created ripples. The minister says schools and colleges are the reason behind extremism, not madrassas, contrary to what people believe. Chaudhry has also talked about establishing state writ over armed groups. His statement came on the day when the government released Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Rizvi from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison seven months after he was arrested for inciting violence. Thousands of party activists welcomed him at Lahore’s Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen mosque.

The debate around Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) continues. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz says the next general elections would be held using EVMs though it is for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide if it wanted to import EVMs or use the ones manufactured locally. Pakistan Muslim Leagues Nawaz’s Ahsan Iqbal, meanwhile, has accused the chairman of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) of providing citizens’ data to the ruling party in an attempt to, what he called, rig the next general elections.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims will attend the 552nd birth anniversary commemorations in Kartarpur today. An 18-member delegation led by Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh entered Pakistan from the Kartarpur corridor on Thursday. Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended felicitations to Sikhs.

Wishing 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan. I reiterate my govt’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2021

Pakistan and Bangladesh are playing their first T20 cricket match today. Sarfaraz Ahmed is not part of the 12 member squad. Imad Wasim has also been dropped. Khushdil Shah and Haider Ali are back on the team. Pakistan have practised extensively after landing in Bangladesh. At the practice sessions, they unfurled Pakistan’s national flag sparking controversy and the demand from a minister to send the Green Shirts back home “with their flag.”