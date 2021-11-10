Political huddles, Taliban FM in Pakistan, T20 semifinal

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The federal government is pushing important legislation, including a controversial EVMs bill, through the Parliament. The plan has stirred the political scene of the country. Before tomorrow’s joint Parliament session, the government and opposition will hold separate meetings to discuss their respective strategies. Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited MPs from his PTI and other parties in the ruling coalition for a luncheon today. The opposition will also hold a meeting today.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Islamabad today. He will discuss the Afghan transit trade, the cross-border movement of goods and people, and road and air links between Pakistan and Afghanistan. His visit follows a recent visit by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul.

The T20 World Cup tournament enters the final stages. England and New Zealand meet in the first semi-final today. Pakistan will face Australia on Thursday in the second semifinal. The final would be played on Sunday, November 14.

The Sindh government has handed a cheque of Rs1 million to the family of Nazim Jokhio, who was allegedly beaten to death for stopping some foreign friends of Jam Awais from hunting Houbara bustards in Karachi’s Memon Goth. The development comes after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to constitute a Joint Investigation Team to probe the issue. The Jokhios say the Sindh government officials are trying to hush them down.

In case you missed it

Antsy Pakistan Stock Market desperate for good IMF news, tanks

The biggest news story from yesterday was the Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) crash. At least Rs100b were wiped out from the market. The PSX tanked following a newspaper report that the talks between Pakistan and the IMF had stalled.

The report also precipitated the rupee’s fall. The value of US dollar against Pakistan’s rupee rose to Rs174.5 in the open currency market. In the inter-bank, the value of the greenback surged past Rs171.63 too.