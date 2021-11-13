Saturday, November 13, 2021  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two policemen martyred in explosion near Bajaur dam project

The bomb was detonated using remote control

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

The bomb explosion near a dam project. SAMAA Digital

An explosion in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has left two policemen martyred.

The dead policemen were deputed near the under-construction Raghagan Dam in Tehsil Khar of Bajaur in erstwhile FATA.

Bajaur District Police Office Abdulsamad Khan has confirmed the explosion and said that the police were investigating the attack.

Police sources say a bomb was detonated using a remote control.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The martyred policemen have been identified as Tasdiq Hayat and Sartaj, according to local journalists.

Rescue officials moved the dead bodies to Khar THQ hospital.

Spike in militant attacks

Militant attacks have increased since August when the Taliban took over Afghanistan. At least 71 personnel of security forces have been killed since then, according to data compiled by South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP).

At least 28 security forces personnel were killed in October, the most deadly month of the year.

At least 48 civilians were killed between August and November, according to SATP.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bajaur terror attacks
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bajaur blast, bajaur explosion, policemen killed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia opens citizenship for ‘talented’ expats
Saudi Arabia opens citizenship for ‘talented’ expats
Quetta woman inspector forcibly retired for making accused strip, dance
Quetta woman inspector forcibly retired for making accused strip, dance
Malala responds to people questioning her marriage after ‘partnership’ comments
Malala responds to people questioning her marriage after ‘partnership’ comments
Karachi man arrested for murdering teenage wife
Karachi man arrested for murdering teenage wife
Mazar-e-Quaid gang rape: SHC admits appeal against sessions court’s verdict
Mazar-e-Quaid gang rape: SHC admits appeal against sessions court’s verdict
Supreme Court wants Karachi’s Tejori Heights demolished within four weeks
Supreme Court wants Karachi’s Tejori Heights demolished within four weeks
Police trying to protect Zahir Jaffer, Therapy Works employee claims
Police trying to protect Zahir Jaffer, Therapy Works employee claims
Tiktoker records fresh statements in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case
Tiktoker records fresh statements in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case
PSX sinks 599 points, US dollar hits Rs176 in interbank
PSX sinks 599 points, US dollar hits Rs176 in interbank
Pakistan records lowest Covid cases
Pakistan records lowest Covid cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.