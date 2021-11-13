Two policemen martyred in explosion near Bajaur dam project

An explosion in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has left two policemen martyred.

The dead policemen were deputed near the under-construction Raghagan Dam in Tehsil Khar of Bajaur in erstwhile FATA.

Bajaur District Police Office Abdulsamad Khan has confirmed the explosion and said that the police were investigating the attack.

Police sources say a bomb was detonated using a remote control.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The martyred policemen have been identified as Tasdiq Hayat and Sartaj, according to local journalists.

Rescue officials moved the dead bodies to Khar THQ hospital.

Spike in militant attacks

Militant attacks have increased since August when the Taliban took over Afghanistan. At least 71 personnel of security forces have been killed since then, according to data compiled by South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP).

At least 28 security forces personnel were killed in October, the most deadly month of the year.

At least 48 civilians were killed between August and November, according to SATP.