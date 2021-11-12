Police trying to protect Zahir Jaffer, Therapy Works employee claims

An Islamabad sessions court has received a petition from a Therapy Works employee, Amjad, who claims that a police official is trying to protect Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder.

The court will hear the petition from Saturday.

“Inspector Abdul Sattar has been trying to protect Zahir Jaffer,” the Therapy Works employee said in a petition filed on Friday.

Amjad accused Inspector Sattar of presenting him in court as a suspect instead of a witness. He pleaded that an FIR be registered against both the investigation officer and Zahir.

You may want to read: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court, again

“On the night of the crime, Zahir tried to kill me with a 9mm pistol but he missed the shot. He then injured me with a knife,” Amjad said. “The police, during investigations, didn’t even collect my blood-stained uniform. My medical examination wasn’t conducted either.”

The petitioner added that he has been working with Therapy Works for over 1.5 years. The organisation provides medical treatment to drugs addicts and mentally unstable people.

Amjad was one of the six Therapy Works employees indicted in the case. They have been accused of helping Zahir hide the crime.

On Friday, Islamabad sessions court Judge Atta Rabbani received the petition. It will be heard on November 13.

The case

Noor, 27, daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

An FIR was registered later on the same day against Zahir, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A total of 12 people, including Zahir, his parents, his domestic workers, Therapy Works employee, and CEO, were indicted in the case. On October 20, the sessions court began the case trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case.

During the course of the investigation, the transcript of the CCTV footage obtained from the crime site was submitted in court. It detailed the events that took place at Zahir Jaffer’s house on the night of July 19.

So far, two people, Zahir’s mother and cook have obtained bail in the case. The Supreme Court has instructed the attorney-general to complete the case proceedings within eight weeks.