Police: Three girls kidnapped, subjected to gang-rape in Azizabad

The girls are 15, 16 and 18 years old

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Reporting by Aamir Majeed

Three girls, two of them sisters and underage, were allegedly kidnapped and subjected to gang rape in Azizabad locality of Karachi.

Kidnapped on the night of November 2, the 15, 16, and 18 years old rape victims were left in a haze outside their own residence on November 3.

According to SHO Azizabad Farrukh Hashmi, the girls were all vomiting. They were immediately shifted to the Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Center or JPMC. They were provided medical care and

Dr Samia Syed said that when they were being examined by the medico-legal officer or MLO, one of the victims said that they were all given something poisonous and subjected to gang rape.

The MLO determined that the 15-year-old girl had not been subjected to any sex act, while there was some evidence of sexual activity in 16 and 18-year-old girls.

The 18-year-old was married a couple of months ago but was divorced a few days after the marriage.

Map: Rapes reported in Karachi so far in 2021

Dr Samia Syed said that blood and DNA samples of both girls and smears on their clothes had been sent for testing at the forensic lab.

The SHO of Azizabad police station said that although the family of the victims were distraught when they filed an FIR, they were not cooperating after their return. He said that although the MLO had submitted her preliminary findings, the police were awaiting DNA results before compiling a final report.

