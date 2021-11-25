PML-N’s Afnanullah misbehaves with SAMAA anchor on live TV

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Maryam Nawaz Sharif confirmed the authenticity of a viral audio clip in which she is heard ordering curbs on advertisements to SAMAA and some other TV channels

When PML-N Senator Afnanullah, who was on SAMAA TV’s show 7 se 8, was asked about Maryam’s statement, he was rather impolite.

He started off by accusing the anchor, Kiran Naz, of being partisan. “I am very sorry to see your journalism. You have shown a one-sided story,” he said. “This shows your journalistic ethics.”

You tell me, he went on to say, which year do you think Maryam’s audio is from?

“Tell me, which year do you like, 2014 or 2015?” It’s not about what I like, I’m just asking you in what capacity had she ordered the curbs, Kiran Naz responded.

If I were a party to this, you wouldn’t have been sitting [as a guest on the show], she retorted.

Let’s take the year 2015; if Maryam Nawaz had ordered the curbs, how did SAMAA get ads worth Rs150 million, Afnanullah asked. “Where has your journalism gone now?”

Kiran Naz responded that other channels received ads worth Rs11b, while SAMAA and ARY combined had 40% ratings and they got just 5% of the ads.

The release of Rs150 million shows that you were lying, he said. The senator claimed that Maryam was talking about the party funded ads, and not government ones.

“You people take money, [do do takay ke paisay le ke sahafi banay bethay hain yahan pe],” he said. Kiran Naz responded, “I can reply in your tone, but sir please, I’m considering that we are sitting on national TV.”