PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-final, PTI-TLP seat adjustment

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address the nation today (November 3) and take people into confidence over the agreement signed with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The government and TLP had reached an agreement Sunday. Detail of the negotiations, which were termed successful, have not been revealed yet. The premier will talk about the economic, political, and security situation in the country.
Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 runs to become the first team to reach semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup. Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam scored brilliant half centuries.
PTI Senator from Punjab Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary has claimed that the party is considering seat-adjustment with the TLP in the next general elections. He said the=at he will meet Saad Rizvi once he is released.
The Lahore High Court to hear the petition regarding the release of banned militant TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. Last month, the Supreme Court Lahore Registry stopped the authorities from implementing the Lahore High Court’s order to release Saad Rizvi. The court sent the case to the Lahore High Court. The court said that a two-member special bench of the Lahore High Court should decide it after hearing the case. The Punjab government had challenged the Lahore High Court’s order to release the TLP chief. On October 1, the Lahore High Court had declared the detention of Saad Rizvi “illegal” and ordered his release. The government now says that the release order did not fulfil all legal requirements.