PM Khan orders inquiry against senior bureaucrat for anti-govt remarks

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry against Hammad Shamimi, Senior Joint Secretary Cabinet Division, for his remarks against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

“One similarity between the PTI and the [Afghan] Taliban is that both are wondering how to run the government after coming into power,” Shamimi had allegedly shared on a social media platform.

“And both have invested their hopes in Abpara,” the social media post continued according to a statement of allegation issued by the government.

Shamimi is a grade-21 officer.

A statement of allegations issued by the Establishment Division said that Shamimi has made an objectionable comment in violation of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964. The comment also violates guidelines the Establishment Division had issued for the government servants regarding the use of sociial media.

The prime minister has appointed Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sanaullah Abbasi to conduct the inquiry against the secretary.

DG FIA has been instructed to complete the inquiry within 60 days and submit a report to the prime minister.

What are the rules for govt employees using social media?

In August this year, the federal government almost barred its employees from expressing their views or engaging in discussion on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other similar applications.

The Establishment Division in an office memorandum titled “use of social media by government servant” has said that the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 prohibited government servants from participating “in any media platform except with the express permission of the government.”

The memorandum says that under Rule 22, government servants were not allowed to make “any statement of fact or opinion which is capable of embarrassing the government in any documents published or in any communication made to the press or in any public utterance or television programme or radio broadcast delivered by him or her.”

The memorandum, referring to rules 21, 25, and 25-A, claims that the rules barred government employees from “offering views on any media platform which may either harm the national security or friendly relations with foreign states, or offend public order, decency or morality, or amount to contempt of court or defamation or incitement to an offence or propagate sectarian creeds.”