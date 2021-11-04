PM Khan: Shamefully, sex crimes have increased drastically in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that provincial police chiefs have informed him that “shamefully”, sex crimes are on the rise across the country.

He was addressing a ceremony at the Academy of Letters in Islamabad.

“Three years ago, the entire nation rose in an uproar, demanding justice in the Zainab case,” he said. “But now, if you go through newspapers, you see a multitude of such news, but there is no public outcry.”

Highlighting the importance of scholars, the prime minister said that they were necessary for guiding the nation on the path of success.

The younger generation, he said, is under “immense pressure” because of social media and media in general. “Today, a child has access to content through his mobile phone, which provides knowledge and is positive, but also exposes them to X-rated content.”

“Our scholars, TV, and film producers have a great responsibility towards the younger generation,” he said. “Social media is a new reality, we can’t shut it.”

“Several times, I have been informed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority about objectionable content on social media. We block the site, but another pops up the next day.”

He noted that Pakistani films were plagiarizing Bollywood movies, copying Hollywood.

“We disregard the repercussions of the onslaught of culture,” he said. “New Delhi is called the ‘rape capital’ now because they adopted a foreign culture. This has its effects.”

“We have to equip our children with the necessary information and teach them how to deal with such content,” the premier said.

Stressing the need for scholars to highlight the golden age of Islam, he said: “Our predecessors gave a new sense of direction to entire nations.”

“The nation is not aware of the history of Islam,” he said. “Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had brought about an intellectual revolution and this was not achieved through the use of the sword.”

Terming scholars ‘true opinion-makers’, the prime minister said: “They protect the direction a nation is heading in, and teach people how to differentiate between good and bad.”

Stand against corruption

The prime minister described why he “is after two big families” for corruption.

“I don’t have anything personal against them [Sharifs and Bhuttos], in fact, I used to be friends with them,” he said. “The revolution Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced was based on morality, to encourage the good and condemn the bad.”

He noted that a nation died when it lost the ability to differentiate between good and bad.

“People ask me why I don’t shake hands with opposition leaders. They are facing corruption allegations worth billions. If I shake hands with them, I make it [the crime] socially acceptable.”

