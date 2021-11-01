PM formulating massive relief package to counter inflation: Fawad

Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce a massive relief package to mitigate the impacts of inflation on people, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Core Committee in Islamabad. It was chaired by the premier.

“The new package will benefit nearly 10 million people,” Chaudhry revealed. The meeting discussed two major things, local body elections and inflation.

Petrol prices in the international market are consistently rising which will impact Pakistan as well. The premier reviewed the developments and plans to provide the nation relief in whatever way possible, the minister assured.

The government has been facing criticism ever since it increased petrol prices to a record Rs137. Consequently, opposition parties across the country announced rallied calling the move “unprecedented”.

ECP notices

The meeting also discussed the election commission’s behavior with government representatives, precisely Chaudhry and Azam Swati. Both of the leaders were issued show-cause notices for leveling “allegations of rigging and bribery against the commission”.

The minister said that the committee has decided to challenge the ECP. “The prime minister has shown reservations on the notices and wants them to be withdrawn.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill added that the PM will take the nation into confidence in a few days.

Regarding the local body elections, Chaudhry said that the mayor of Punjab will be elected through popular vote. “The preparations for the elections are in the final stage. The process of shortlisting candidates from each district is underway.”

TLP-government negotiations

When one of the reporters asked Chaudhry for updates on the agreement reached between the government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, he refused to comment on it. “Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will talk on the issues concerning the party.”

On Sunday, the government revealed that negotiations with the banned organisation have been successful. The agreement has, however, not been revealed yet. Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, a member of the government’s negotiation team, said that “positive outcomes” of the talks will start showing in a few days.

“The agreement will be revealed at the appropriate time,” he added.

Meanwhile, roads in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Gujranwala reopened after almost two weeks Monday as TLP marchers abandoned their long march. The protesters have, however, continued to stage a sit-in in Wazirabad demanding the release of their chief Saad Rizvi.