Petrol pumps, Maryam Nawaz, Karachi’s deadly fog

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Petrol pumps owned by private owners have been closed across the country after a strike call from the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) which demands that dealers’ profit margin on petroleum products be increased to 6% from the current 3%. Company-operated pumps remain open but have proven inadequate to meet the demand. Comparatively fewer vehicles are on the roads in major cities today. Negotiations between the petroleum dealers and the government have not begun yet though the Petroleum Division on Wednesday night said it has moved a summary to revise the dealers’ margin.

After Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Maryam Nawaz Sharif confirmed the authenticity of a viral audio clip in which she is heard ordering curbs on advertisements to SAMAA and some other TV channels, a backlash is seen. The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has condemned the policy of using government advertisements to influence TV channels’ broadcasts.

Unusual fog in Karachi delayed flights from Karachi airport on Thursday morning. The fog was so dense that early morning commutes were also affected in some parts of the city. The fog cleared by 8am, but not before causing major damage. A deadly collision at Karachi’s Northern Bypass left two people including a woman dead and 16 wounded early morning. A bus carrying pilgrims to Iran from Karachi collided with a truck. The injured were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In case you missed it

Govt to use EVMs, i-voting for Islamabad LG elections

Photo: File

The federal government has issued on Wednesday an ordinance for using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad.

Single and over 25? Why can’t you find someone?

The Kiss 1907–08, oil on canvas by artist Gustav Klimt.

If you are above 25 and single, here’s a question you’ve asked yourself several times: Why can’t I find someone?