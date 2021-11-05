Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
Petrol prices, Nazim Jokhio murder, govt to lift TLP ban

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Nov 5, 2021
Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we follow today, Friday, November 5, 2021.

The government has increased the petro price by Rs8.04 per litre, taking it to the historic high of Rs145.82.

The Finance Division has offered a long winded explanation to justify the price hike but ended up admitting that it was done to maintain government revenue.

Product Old price New price Change
MS (Petrol) 137.79 145.82 +8.03
High Speed Diesel (HSD)    134.48 142.62 +8.14
Kerosene (SKO)                                                   110.26 116.53 +6.27  
Light diesel Oil 108.35 114.07 +5.72

A PPP MPA has been arrested in Nazim Jokhio murder case. Jam Awais was nominated in the FIR registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Afzal Ahmed Jokhio.

Jokhio was reportedly beaten to death for stopping some foreign friends of Jam Awais from hunting Houbara bustards in Karachi’s Memon Goth. The group attacked Nazim Jokhio with fists and sticks.

Punjab’s Home Department has asked the provincial cabinet to revoke the ban on the banned militant Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

This comes days after the government and the TLP reached an agreement. The agreement was reached after almost two-week long protests by the far-right group in which left at least seven policemen were martyred and many were injured on both sides.

Seven-year-old’s honest testimony

A seven-year-old girl’s testimony given to the judges of the Supreme Court has led it to declare that a rape victim’s statement is enough to convict if it is “independent, unbiased and straight forward”.

“[The] law is very clear about this that the statement of the victim in isolation itself is sufficient for conviction if [it] reflects that it is independent, unbiased and straight forward to establish the accusation against the accused,” the order said on Thursday.

