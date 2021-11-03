Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Pedophile, child pornographer arrested in Quetta

Suspect's mobile phones seized

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a man in Quetta for filming inappropriate videos of children and uploading them on porn websites. During a raid at the suspect's residence near the Faqeer Ahmed Road Wednesday, the FIA seized two mobile phones from the man and registered an FIR against him. A forensic examination of his mobile phone revealed that the suspect had been blackmailing children and their families for money the entire time. He has been committing the crime for over a year now, FIA officials added. Crimes against children have been on a rise in Pakistan for the past few years. Last month, FIA arrested a man in Quetta for obtaining and sharing inappropriate videos of children on Facebook. The suspect had created three Facebook profiles to share child pornography, from which 39 videos were found. In 2018, the rape and murder of 7-year-old Zainab Ansari sparked outrage in the country and led to calls for child protection measures. Last year, the Parliament passed the Zainab Alert, Response, and Recovery Bill that provided for a dedicated agency to respond to possible child abuse cases. Earlier this year, the ministry of human rights told the Sindh High High court that it had established the Zainab Alert, Response, and Recovery Agency (ZARRA). Child abuse laws in Pakistan The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2014, states that taking obscene or immoral pictures and filming videos of a child without the consent of their parents or guardians is a crime. Whoever commits the offense of child pornography will be subjected to at least two or a maximum of seven years in prison along with a fine extending to Rs700,000.
