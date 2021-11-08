Monday, November 8, 2021  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1443
PCB considering former chairman’s son for CEO post

He has experience of working in UK

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Humayune Fida Hussain, son of former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Syed Fida Hassan is likely to become the Chief Executive Office of the sport’s governing body.

The PCB has formed a committee to decide from a list of the candidates who applied for the CEO post after Wasim Khan resigned following Ramiz Raja’s election as the board’s chairperson.

Hassan served as the PCB chief from 1963-69 and now, according to sources, the committee is close to finalising his son Humanyune’s name for the CEO position.

According to information available on Humanyune’s LinkedIn profile, he is a Human Resource professional with 30 years of experience. He has been working in the United Kingdom since the last six years in HR and Finance.

Humayune has also played 39 First Class games and according to sources, Ramiz wants him to become the board’s CEO.

