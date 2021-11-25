Thursday, November 25, 2021  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1443
PBA demands disclosure of govt media spending over 20 years

Says PBA condemns all forms of coercion by governments

Posted: Nov 25, 2021
Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Pakistan Broadcasters Association

The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has urged the government to make public all media spending of the last 20 years including the present government’s spending after PMLN’s Maryam Nawaz confessed that she ordered blocking advertisements to four TV channels including SAMAA when her party was in power.

During the press conference on Wednesday, journalists asked about an audio clip that is making rounds on social media. In the clip, Maryam Nawaz is heard instructing someone to block advertisements to SAMAA and other selected TV channels.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz confessed that “It is an old clip and I won’t say it has been pieced together.”

In a statement, PBA said that government advertisements should never be used to influence editorial content or to control free speech.

Government should not try and create divisions within media or use advertising as a tool to exercise control over media, it said.

The statemnt said PBA strongly condemns all forms of coercion by any government past or present who has used government advertisement as a tool to influence editorial policy.

The present government also faces accusations of adopting the same strategy whereas as per its manifesto, it should ensure that taxpayers’ money for ads in the public interest is well spent and is given on merit, PBA said.

“When government tries to control Freedom of expression, democracy and the people of Pakistan suffer the most.”

Moreover, PBA demanded that government make public all media spending of the last 20 years including the present government’s spending.  

