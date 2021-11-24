Pakistan’s Mubashir Rehmani named among world’s most influential researchers

Dr Mubashir Husain Rehmani has been named among the world’s top 1% researchers in the field of computer sciences. This is his second consecutive year in the highly cited researcher list.

The list, compiled by Clarivate Analytics, highlights researchers with significant influence in their chosen field through the publication of cited papers during the last decade.

Rehmani’s work focuses on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, and software-defined networks. He has written over 100 peer-reviewed articles, of which 12 were among the highly cited articles by Clarivate.

The US Consulate in Karachi took to Twitter to congratulate Rehmani.

Congratulations to Pakistani scientist and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Hyderabad alumnus @mrehmani, who has been named as one of the most influential researchers worldwide in the field of computer science.



Way to go, Mubashir!

📸@MRehmani pic.twitter.com/Xoh6QONzU5 — US Consulate Karachi (@usconsulatekhi) November 24, 2021

In a message on Twitter, the Pakistan Embassy in Dublin wrote this was “a proud day for Pakistan”.

Congratulations to Dr. Mubashir Rehmani who has been ranked in top 1% citations by Clarivate for a second year running 👏



Dr. Rehmani is a Pakistani researcher and an Assistant Lecturer at Munster Technological University



A proud day for #Pakistan and #Ireland 🇵🇰💚🇮🇪@MRehmani pic.twitter.com/yuYCgoKows — Pakistan Embassy Ireland (@PakinIreland) November 24, 2021

The educationist is a graduate of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology. Currently, he is teaching at the Department of Computer Science at the Cork Institute of Technology, soon to be Munster Technological University in Ireland.

The professor’s research work has been recognised internationally and has received multiple best paper awards.

The report shortlists researchers working on some of the world’s most significant challenges. This year’s list includes 26 Nobel laureates and recognises 6,400 researchers across 21 fields. Of the world’s population of scientists and social scientists, Highly Cited Researchers represent 1 in 1,000.

