Sunday, November 14, 2021  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1%

Vaccination for children above 12 years begins Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan dropped below 1% for the second consecutive day Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre revealed. The development comes for the first time since March 2020. According to statistics issued by the forum, the country has reported 263 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 11 people succumbed to the virus. Last month, Pakistan's Covid positivity rate was consistently below 2% with less than 1,000 cases every day. The number of patients in hospitals has dropped as well. Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar revealed that more than half of the country's population has received the first dose of the vaccine. On November 9, Pakistan achieved the milestones of administering 1.7 million Covid-19 doses — the highest in a day. So far, 26% of people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 20% have received the first dose. Vaccination for children approved On Thursday, the NCOC approved Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines against coronavirus for children above 12 years of age. Previously, the government was administering Pfizer to children. Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has urged parents to get their children, who are of or above the age of 12, immunised. He stressed that children have massively suffered during the coronavirus lockdowns and can’t afford the prolonged break from studies anymore. "Don’t pay attention to fake news. Vaccination will help prevent the spread of the pandemic." Fifth wave Dr Sultan has also cautioned that a fifth Covid-19 wave may hit the country because of the “slow process of vaccination”. People have stopped using face masks, he said. This is dangerous.“Millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus. These people are at high risk.” The second dose is vital for protection against Covid, he pointed out, urging people to “get fully vaccinated.”
FaceBook WhatsApp

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan dropped below 1% for the second consecutive day Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre revealed.

The development comes for the first time since March 2020. According to statistics issued by the forum, the country has reported 263 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 11 people succumbed to the virus.

Last month, Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate was consistently below 2% with less than 1,000 cases every day. The number of patients in hospitals has dropped as well.

Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar revealed that more than half of the country’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine. On November 9, Pakistan achieved the milestones of administering 1.7 million Covid-19 doses — the highest in a day.

So far, 26% of people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 20% have received the first dose.

Vaccination for children approved

On Thursday, the NCOC approved Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines against coronavirus for children above 12 years of age. Previously, the government was administering Pfizer to children.

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has urged parents to get their children, who are of or above the age of 12, immunised.

He stressed that children have massively suffered during the coronavirus lockdowns and can’t afford the prolonged break from studies anymore. “Don’t pay attention to fake news. Vaccination will help prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

Fifth wave

Dr Sultan has also cautioned that a fifth Covid-19 wave may hit the country because of the “slow process of vaccination”.

People have stopped using face masks, he said. This is dangerous.
“Millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus. These people are at high risk.”

The second dose is vital for protection against Covid, he pointed out, urging people to “get fully vaccinated.”

 
Coronavirus covid vaccination
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
coronavirus, covid-19 positivity rate, coronavirus cases, National Command and Operation Centre,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another day, another historic-high for US dollar
Another day, another historic-high for US dollar
Hyundai increases car prices
Hyundai increases car prices
Afghan woman journalist sells clothes on street
Afghan woman journalist sells clothes on street
Video: Islamabad launches 'first-of-its-kind' flying food drone
Video: Islamabad launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ flying food drone
Four men break into Islamabad college, harass teachers and students
Four men break into Islamabad college, harass teachers and students
Two martyred, six wounded in attacks targeting police
Two martyred, six wounded in attacks targeting police
PDM holds Karachi rally amid scramble for new political equilibrium
PDM holds Karachi rally amid scramble for new political equilibrium
Ready to sacrifice for Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan
Ready to sacrifice for Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan
T20 World Cup final, artificial rain for Lahore, car prices
T20 World Cup final, artificial rain for Lahore, car prices
Video: Zulfi Bukhari says PTI won’t accept any in-house change
Video: Zulfi Bukhari says PTI won’t accept any in-house change
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.