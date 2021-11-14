Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1%

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan dropped below 1% for the second consecutive day Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre revealed.

The development comes for the first time since March 2020. According to statistics issued by the forum, the country has reported 263 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 11 people succumbed to the virus.

Last month, Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate was consistently below 2% with less than 1,000 cases every day. The number of patients in hospitals has dropped as well.

Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar revealed that more than half of the country’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine. On November 9, Pakistan achieved the milestones of administering 1.7 million Covid-19 doses — the highest in a day.

So far, 26% of people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 20% have received the first dose.

Vaccination for children approved

On Thursday, the NCOC approved Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines against coronavirus for children above 12 years of age. Previously, the government was administering Pfizer to children.

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has urged parents to get their children, who are of or above the age of 12, immunised.

He stressed that children have massively suffered during the coronavirus lockdowns and can’t afford the prolonged break from studies anymore. “Don’t pay attention to fake news. Vaccination will help prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

Fifth wave

Dr Sultan has also cautioned that a fifth Covid-19 wave may hit the country because of the “slow process of vaccination”.

People have stopped using face masks, he said. This is dangerous.

“Millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus. These people are at high risk.”

The second dose is vital for protection against Covid, he pointed out, urging people to “get fully vaccinated.”