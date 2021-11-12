Pakistan records lowest Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan has fallen to its lowest and making the country one of the most successful nations in the region to curb the spread.

According to the latest numbers, shared by the NCOC for November 12, there were 391 positive cases in the past 24 hours. At least 1,158 patients remain in critical care while nine deaths were reported.

This is in sharp contrast to the overall peak since the pandemic started and when the figures were ten times higher.

Statistics 12 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,524

Positive Cases: 391

Positivity %: 1.01%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 1158 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 12, 2021

Pakistan has given at least 50% population at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. In a tweet, Asad Umar, the chief of NCOC said: “Reached important milestone of 50% of country’s eligible population receiving at least 1 dose. KP became 2nd province to vaccinate half its eligible population with at least 1 dose.”

So far, 26% of people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 20% have received the first dose.

Despite the sharp decline in Covid cases, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan last week warned that “millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus because these people are at most risk. The fifth wave of coronavirus could hit Pakistan if the pace of vaccinations is not increased, he said.”

“To ensure there is no fifth wave of covid, we have to meet vaccination targets set.”

He said people have stopped using face masks this is dangerous.





