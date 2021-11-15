Pakistan recieves $10.6b remittances in July-October

Pakistan has collected $10.6 billion in remittances, inflows from overseas Pakistanis, from July to October, the first four months of the current fiscal year.

According to a press release by the State Bank of Pakistan, remittances have increased by 10.2% as compared to last year, but have fallen marginally lower as compared to last month’s $2.7 billion.

“At $2.5bn in Oct 21, remittances continue their strong streak, rising by 10% from Oct 20 and only moderating marginally compared to Sep 21,” the central bank tweeted.

Cumulatively, they have risen to $10.6bn so far in FY22, up 12% over the same period last year.

The SBP revealed that this is the eighth consecutive month when remittances have been close to or above $2.5 billion. The inflows, during the first four months of FY22, have mainly been sourced from Saudi Arabia ($2.7 billion), UAE ($2.0 billion), UK ($1.5 billion), and USA ($1.1 billion).

Various government proactive policy measures and incentives offered by the State Bank of Pakistan for using formal channels, decline in crossborder travel because of Covid-19, altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic, and orderly foreign exchange market conditions have all contributed towards the sustained improvement in remittance inflows since last year.

According to the central bank, there is no restriction on the receipt of remittances from abroad either in foreign currency or by debit to non-resident rupee accounts of overseas branches of banks or correspondents.