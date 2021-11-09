Pakistan Navy commissions stealth frigate PNS Tughril in China

Pakistan Navy’s first Type 054A/P Frigate, PNS Tughril has been commissioned at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in China, a navy press release said on Monday.

According to Global Times, China delivered to Pakistan on Monday the largest and most advanced warship China has ever exported, in a move that highlights the friendship between the two countries and will contribute to the two countries’ all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Designed and built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, the frigate was delivered to the Pakistan Navy in a commissioning ceremony in Shanghai, CSSC announced in a statement on Monday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moinul Haq graced the occasion as chief guest, it said. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest underlined that commissioning of the war vessel heralded the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan- China friendship.

He said that in the context of the overall security paradigm of the region, Tughril class frigates would strengthen Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to respond to maritime challenges helping maintain peace, stability, and balance of power in the Indian Ocean region.

The ambassador also praised the concerted efforts made by various companies, People’s Liberation Army-Navy, and the shipyard for this landmark achievement by ensuring timely delivery of the well-equipped and potent frigate despite the impact of the global pandemic.

PNS Tughril is the first of four Type 054 Frigates being built for the Pakistan Navy. The ship is a technologically advanced and highly capable platform with enormous surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, and anti-submarine firepower besides extensive surveillance potential.

The ship has the capability to simultaneously execute a number of naval warfare missions in a highly intense multi-threat environment. PNS Tughril is equipped with state-of-the-art combat management and electronic warfare system along with modern self-defense capabilities.

The Vice-Party Secretary and Director of the Board CSSC Du Gang also applauded the timely construction of the frigate.

Presenting an account of activities, the head of Pakistan Navy mission while overseeing construction of 054A/P Frigate, Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh said that PNS Tughril would form the mainstay of the Pakistan Navy fleet while bolstering Pakistan Navy’s maritime defence capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by the Commander of PLA (Navy) of Shanghai Naval Base and other prominent figures of the Pakistani community in China.

Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Research Academy, said in an interview with Global Times that the Type 054A, on which the Type 054A/P is based, is China’s most advanced export quality frigate.

Compared to previous Chinese frigates, the new ship has better air defense capability, as it is equipped with an improved radar system and a larger number of missiles with a longer range, Zhang said, noting that the Type 054A frigate also has world-class stealth capability.

