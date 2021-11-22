Pakistan makes social media companies to remove ‘98% of obscene content’

TikTok turns out to be the most compliant

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The government has succeeded in getting removed up to 98% of the "immoral and obscene content" for Pakistani users on social media, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority or PTA.

PTA has issued a report regarding obscene content in which it said that the international companies started following PTA guidelines that help to curb indecent content on social media.

The report said social media platforms have taken action on more than 904,235 out of 916,741 complaints. The rate of implementation of instructions was more than 98%.

TikTok was at the forefront in following the government regulations. The app administration removed 99% of the obscene videos on 43,493 complaints.

Snack Video was at the second most compliant app with 95% removal rate and Likee was at third with 86% removal rate.

YouTube deleted 82% of obscene content while Facebook ranked fifth with 53% in removing content against social values.

On the other hand, Twitter deleted 46% and Instagram deleted 36%.

Last month, the Ministry of Information and Technology passed a notification imposing the new social media rules. Here are the amendments that were made:

Social media companies are bound to register with PTA within three months.

Social media outlets will establish an office in Pakistan.

PTA to give 48 hours, instead of 24 hours previously, to a social media company for removing or blocking access to online content.

Aminul Haque, the IT minister, said at the time that the new rules will give Pakistanis full freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution. The new ruled will just help the country stay in contact with social media companies.

However, Haque pointed out that there’s a ban on live streaming extremist, hateful, obscene, and violent content. “Social media companies will be liable to remove content against Pakistan’s integrity and defence.”

Immoral and obscene content will be banned as well and “no individual will be allowed to hurt other’s feelings”. To monitor these things, the companies have been told to formulate community guidelines.

Haque added that the rules will apply to all social media outlets including Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and Google.