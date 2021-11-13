Saturday, November 13, 2021  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan issues visas to 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims

They will be arriving for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Pakistan High Commission for India has issued 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from the neighboring country on the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak this year. The celebration in Pakistan will kick off on November 17 and are likely to last till November 27. According to a press release issued by the commission, the pilgrims will stay at multiple gurudwaras including Gurd­wara Janam Asthan in Nan­kana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. Pakistan High Commission for India issues around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees on the eve of the 552nd Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. pic.twitter.com/Rm5L7HyGNP— Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) November 12, 2021 Visas to Sikh pilgrims have been issued under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrine 1974. Sikhs across the world, too, will visit Pakistan to attend the event. On November 9, Pakistan observed the second ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor -- a visa-free border crossing connecting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib to the border with India. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always called the corridor his government’s "commitment to minority rights and interfaith harmony". In a tweet last earlier this week, he added: "Our commitment comes at a time when we are witnessing a descent into systematic persecution of Kashmiris, Indian Muslims, and other minorities by the ideological Hindutva BJP govt of India. This Indian govt's mindset is the greatest hurdle towards peace in our region today." The Kartarpur Corridor was opened in 2019. The newly built Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib complex was a gift from Pakistanis to Sikhs.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan High Commission for India has issued 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from the neighboring country on the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak this year.

The celebration in Pakistan will kick off on November 17 and are likely to last till November 27.

According to a press release issued by the commission, the pilgrims will stay at multiple gurudwaras including Gurd­wara Janam Asthan in Nan­kana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Visas to Sikh pilgrims have been issued under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrine 1974. Sikhs across the world, too, will visit Pakistan to attend the event.

On November 9, Pakistan observed the second ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor — a visa-free border crossing connecting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib to the border with India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has always called the corridor his government’s “commitment to minority rights and interfaith harmony”.

 
 
 

In a tweet last earlier this week, he added: “Our commitment comes at a time when we are witnessing a descent into systematic persecution of Kashmiris, Indian Muslims, and other minorities by the ideological Hindutva BJP govt of India. This Indian govt’s mindset is the greatest hurdle towards peace in our region today.”

The Kartarpur Corridor was opened in 2019. The newly built Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib complex was a gift from Pakistanis to Sikhs.

 
sikhs pilgrims
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Kartarpur Corridor, Guru Nanak birth anniversary, Data Darbar, visas issued to sikhs
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia opens citizenship for ‘talented’ expats
Saudi Arabia opens citizenship for ‘talented’ expats
Quetta woman inspector forcibly retired for making accused strip, dance
Quetta woman inspector forcibly retired for making accused strip, dance
Malala responds to people questioning her marriage after ‘partnership’ comments
Malala responds to people questioning her marriage after ‘partnership’ comments
Karachi man arrested for murdering teenage wife
Karachi man arrested for murdering teenage wife
Mazar-e-Quaid gang rape: SHC admits appeal against sessions court’s verdict
Mazar-e-Quaid gang rape: SHC admits appeal against sessions court’s verdict
Supreme Court wants Karachi’s Tejori Heights demolished within four weeks
Supreme Court wants Karachi’s Tejori Heights demolished within four weeks
Police trying to protect Zahir Jaffer, Therapy Works employee claims
Police trying to protect Zahir Jaffer, Therapy Works employee claims
Tiktoker records fresh statements in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case
Tiktoker records fresh statements in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case
PSX sinks 599 points, US dollar hits Rs176 in interbank
PSX sinks 599 points, US dollar hits Rs176 in interbank
Pakistan records lowest Covid cases
Pakistan records lowest Covid cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.