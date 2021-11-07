Sunday, November 7, 2021  | 31 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan, Iran to start rice barter trade

Teheran meeting also considers enhancing flights between both countries

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Source: Abdul Razak Dawood/ Twitter

Iran and Pakistan agreed on Sunday to start barter trade in rice, build more border trade facilities, helping expedite cross-border passage of trucks, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razzaq Dawood said in Teheran.

Both countries also agreed to broaden customs cooperation, Dawood said.

He also said that these measures would help increase the quantum of trade over land.

Earlier, he concluded a meeting with Iranian Minister of Communications and Urban Development Rustam Qasemi.

At the conclusion of the meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, both countries also emphasized upon strengthening trade ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed the movement of Pakistani trucks from Iran to Turkey and Europe and Iranian trucks to Pakistan and China, a report by IRNA said.

The meeting also reviewed the increase in the number of international flights between Iran and Pakistan, IRNA stated.

Pakistan also called for the reopening of the joint border market at Pishin-Raymond.

On this occasion, Rustam Qasmi said that Iran and Pakistan would sign a final agreement in this regard within a month.

Abdul Razzaq Dawood said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has emphasized on the development of relations with the countries of the region, especially Iran, which plays an important role in the region.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan, iran, pakistan iran trade, exports of pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aamir Liaquat breaks silence over separation rumours with wife Tuba
Aamir Liaquat breaks silence over separation rumours with wife Tuba
Aga Khan's envoy meets Taliban deputy prime minister
Aga Khan’s envoy meets Taliban deputy prime minister
In a first, PIA achieves 'perfect' EU safety score
In a first, PIA achieves ‘perfect’ EU safety score
Mend your attitude, court warns Zahir Jaffer
Mend your attitude, court warns Zahir Jaffer
Ace dholiya Pappu Sain passes away in Lahore
Ace dholiya Pappu Sain passes away in Lahore
PDM to hold rallies before December 'long march' on Islamabad
PDM to hold rallies before December ‘long march’ on Islamabad
Secret codes: A guide to access hidden content on Netflix
Secret codes: A guide to access hidden content on Netflix
News channels to flash Pakistan map before 9pm bulletin: PEMRA
News channels to flash Pakistan map before 9pm bulletin: PEMRA
Pak vs Scotland, PDM announces rallies against inflation
Pak vs Scotland, PDM announces rallies against inflation
Android apps on Windows 11 now available for beta testers
Android apps on Windows 11 now available for beta testers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.