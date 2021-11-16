Pakistan, India unite to create memes on petrol prices

NAB is after people buying too much fuel
There’s a lot that divides the people living in India and Pakistan, but when they unite on something, the results are heartwarming and some times hilarious.
On Tuesday the neighbours found a common pain point: petrol prices.
The global petrol prices are fluctuating, and the countries all over the world are seeing mounting inflation. Citizens are compelled to pay high costs for electricity and fuel.
The fate of India and Pakistan is also the same.
In India, Narendra Modi-led government is facing intense criticism from oppostion and citizens for the rising petrol prices. His counterpart on this side of the border has also expressed his helplessness to control rising fuel prices.
Consequently, #petrolprices trended on Twitter simultaneously in India and Pakistan.
Citizens of both countries shared hilarious memes, making fun of high petrol prices in their respective countries.
First up is the “let me take you to an expensive place” meme.
This video is from Rome! #petrolPrice pic.twitter.com/9kzf1kkUFK— Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) November 14, 2021
You might have a home, a car, and money, but if you don’t have petrol, are you even rich?
You can feel this pain guyss petrol price #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/UDM49rlqc3— 𝓗𝓪𝓼𝓷𝓪𝓲𝓷_.𝓴𝓱𝓪𝓷🇵🇰🇪🇭 (@nainu_here) November 15, 2021
The way things are going, lots of people will need to look for an alternative mode of transport.
No petrol needed…..#petrolPrice pic.twitter.com/ew0aHqxI1j— Saqlain Ishaq Ghaffari (@SaqlainIshaq313) November 14, 2021
When one litre of petrol costs the same as two litre milk, then it’s better to drink milk and ride a bicycle.
Usually I don’t share whatapp forward but this is too good 🤣😂#PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/ef3ZgNMfts— Nand Kumar Nair (@samonwheel) November 8, 2021
Inflation has replaced rings with fuel cans to propose you girlfriend.
Baby, will you marry me! 😍💚 #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/KOnz16ZLu7— 𝙕𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣™ (@VIRGO_BOIII) November 16, 2021
This guy wants every last drop of the petrol he is paying for.
Every Drop Counts #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/KMatwYwbbt— Jay (@_JayAleng) November 9, 2021
What will this mode of farming called? Car-ganic farming.
Uses of cars after petrol price increased😂 #PetrolDieselPrice #petrolPrice pic.twitter.com/zi1g2aPBNc— AsadUllah 🇵🇰 (@AsadullahSays) November 14, 2021
Then there is NAB is Pakistan looking for those buying “too much fuel”.
NAB wale dhoond rahey hongy🙂#PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/gtSIiBEQMi— Maybe Ahmed🚩 (@ahmedkitweets) November 10, 2021
Tell me you are rich, without telling me you are rich.
#PetrolPrice— Mateen Malik (@Malik0447) November 16, 2021
Richness level 😂 pic.twitter.com/6k8TmjWwcO
Will we be taking bag full of money to buy petrol in future?
Not a meme just #PetrolPrice for 1 litre after some years * pic.twitter.com/VnXCA0cJiH— vibhu 💞 (@VibhaChaure) November 12, 2021