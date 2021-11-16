Pakistan, India unite to create memes on petrol prices

There’s a lot that divides the people living in India and Pakistan, but when they unite on something, the results are heartwarming and some times hilarious.

On Tuesday the neighbours found a common pain point: petrol prices.

The global petrol prices are fluctuating, and the countries all over the world are seeing mounting inflation. Citizens are compelled to pay high costs for electricity and fuel.

The fate of India and Pakistan is also the same.

In India, Narendra Modi-led government is facing intense criticism from oppostion and citizens for the rising petrol prices. His counterpart on this side of the border has also expressed his helplessness to control rising fuel prices.

Consequently, #petrolprices trended on Twitter simultaneously in India and Pakistan.

Citizens of both countries shared hilarious memes, making fun of high petrol prices in their respective countries.

First up is the “let me take you to an expensive place” meme.

You might have a home, a car, and money, but if you don’t have petrol, are you even rich?

You can feel this pain guyss petrol price #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/UDM49rlqc3 — 𝓗𝓪𝓼𝓷𝓪𝓲𝓷_.𝓴𝓱𝓪𝓷🇵🇰🇪🇭 (@nainu_here) November 15, 2021

The way things are going, lots of people will need to look for an alternative mode of transport.

When one litre of petrol costs the same as two litre milk, then it’s better to drink milk and ride a bicycle.

Usually I don’t share whatapp forward but this is too good 🤣😂#PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/ef3ZgNMfts — Nand Kumar Nair (@samonwheel) November 8, 2021

Inflation has replaced rings with fuel cans to propose you girlfriend.

This guy wants every last drop of the petrol he is paying for.

What will this mode of farming called? Car-ganic farming.

Then there is NAB is Pakistan looking for those buying “too much fuel”.

Tell me you are rich, without telling me you are rich.

Will we be taking bag full of money to buy petrol in future?