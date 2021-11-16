Tuesday, November 16, 2021  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Pakistan, India unite to create memes on petrol prices

NAB is after people buying too much fuel

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

There’s a lot that divides the people living in India and Pakistan, but when they unite on something, the results are heartwarming and some times hilarious. 

On Tuesday the neighbours found a common pain point: petrol prices. 

The global petrol prices are fluctuating, and the countries all over the world are seeing mounting inflation. Citizens are compelled to pay high costs for electricity and fuel. 

The fate of India and Pakistan is also the same. 

In India, Narendra Modi-led government is facing intense criticism from oppostion and citizens for the rising petrol prices. His counterpart on this side of the border has also expressed his helplessness to control rising fuel prices. 

Consequently, #petrolprices trended on Twitter simultaneously in India and Pakistan. 

Citizens of both countries shared hilarious memes, making fun of high petrol prices in their respective countries.

First up is the “let me take you to an expensive place” meme.

You might have a home, a car, and money, but if you don’t have petrol, are you even rich?

The way things are going, lots of people will need to look for an alternative mode of transport.

When one litre of petrol costs the same as two litre milk, then it’s better to drink milk and ride a bicycle. 

Inflation has replaced rings with fuel cans to propose you girlfriend.

This guy wants every last drop of the petrol he is paying for.

What will this mode of farming called? Car-ganic farming.

Then there is NAB is Pakistan looking for those buying “too much fuel”.

Tell me you are rich, without telling me you are rich.

Will we be taking bag full of money to buy petrol in future?

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
petrol prices in pakistan, petrol prices in india, petrol prices all over the world, global petrol prices, petrol price in delhi, petroleum price in india, petrol price in india today 2021, petrol price in pakistan today 2021, petrol price in pakistan tomorrow
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Newly-wed couple shot near Karachi's Nursery
Newly-wed couple shot near Karachi’s Nursery
Ex-CJP deliberately kept Nawaz, Maryam jailed before 2018 elections: newspaper
Ex-CJP deliberately kept Nawaz, Maryam jailed before 2018 elections: newspaper
Sindh Assembly approves resolution to protect Nasla Tower, other buildings
Sindh Assembly approves resolution to protect Nasla Tower, other buildings
Cricket lovers bash Saeed Ghani for criticising PCB over Dahani
Cricket lovers bash Saeed Ghani for criticising PCB over Dahani
Islamabad Expressway crash, Sheikhupura train collision leaves six dead
Islamabad Expressway crash, Sheikhupura train collision leaves six dead
Noxious smog chokes Punjab, pollution levels soar
Noxious smog chokes Punjab, pollution levels soar
Covid vaccine administration for children suspended till Nov 27
Covid vaccine administration for children suspended till Nov 27
SSWMB starts door-to-door garbage collection in Karachi’s East District
SSWMB starts door-to-door garbage collection in Karachi’s East District
Opinion: Did former GB top judge commit contempt of court?
Opinion: Did former GB top judge commit contempt of court?
Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology before ECP
Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology before ECP
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.