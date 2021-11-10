Wednesday, November 10, 2021  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan-India hold separate conferences on Afghanistan

Taliban govt welcomes Delhi Security Dialogue

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan and India are holding separate international conferences on Afghanistan.

China and Pakistan have refused to participate in the conference being hosted by India today (Wednesday) in New Delhi. No one from Afghanistan would be at the conference because India did not extend an invitation to the Taliban regime.

However, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi will likely join a conference in Islamabad on Thursday. Special representatives (SRs) from Russia, the United States, and China will attend the “Troika Plus” meet.

Troika Plus includes countries with a direct role in Afghanistan. India is not part of the group.

The White House has confirmed that US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Deputy Assistant Secretary Thomas West would be travelling to the region. He will also visit India.

An Afghan delegation led by Muttaqi is visiting Islamabad for bilateral meetings, but it is understood that they will attend the conference or at least meet with the SRs from Troika Plus countries.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi on Wednesday confirmed that a high-level delegation led by Muttaqi is visiting Pakistan.

Pakistan would be represented by Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq.

India’s Security Dialogue

India had invited Pakistan and China to the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue. However, Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yousaf turned down the invitation saying “a spoiler cannot be a peacemaker.”

After Pakistan, China, too, said it would not attend the Delhi conference.

However, National Security Advisors from other countries Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Krygystan, and Tajikistan will meet today.

The conference will focus on regional security in view of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. It would also consider humanitarian aid for the country, according to Indian officials.

Although Afghanistan has not been invited to the conference, the Taliban government has welcomed the development.

Inamullah Samangani, the deputy spokesman of the Taliban government, on Wednesday said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has high hopes for the regional meetings and considers it in the interest of Afghanistan and the region.

Samangani added that the neighbours and the countries of the region agree that there should be security in Afghanistan and that Afghanistan should develop economically and stand on its own feet.

He stressed that the Taliban government had no concerns about such meetings but hoped that such meetings will pave the way for better cooperation with Afghanistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghan Taliban Afghanistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Afghanistan conference, Troika Plus meeting, Pakistan Afghanistan, India Afghanistan, Pakistan India hold separate conferences,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
No sacred cow: PM Imran promises action in APS case
No sacred cow: PM Imran promises action in APS case
Dam fund money safe, generating profit, says Justice Nisar
Dam fund money safe, generating profit, says Justice Nisar
PM Imran blames your morals for Pakistan's economic downfall
PM Imran blames your morals for Pakistan’s economic downfall
Asif Ali shows off kite flying skills in Dubai
Asif Ali shows off kite flying skills in Dubai
Sorry IG, your crime stats are wrong
Sorry IG, your crime stats are wrong
Tweets, jokes, stalking, gossiping now comes under workplace harassment
Tweets, jokes, stalking, gossiping now comes under workplace harassment
Girl found dead in Islamabad metro station's washroom
Girl found dead in Islamabad metro station’s washroom
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
Officials removed after protest over murder of Malakand activist
Officials removed after protest over murder of Malakand activist
SBCA staff refuses to mark office attendance
SBCA staff refuses to mark office attendance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.