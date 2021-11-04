Pakistan gets another $761.5m to meet energy needs

By Shakeel Ahmed

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, a subsidiary of the Islamic Development Bank, has announced to provide $761.5 million Murahaba financing facility to Pakistan.

The money is to be used for the import of LNG, oil, and fertilizers. The fertilizer sector in the country is one of the largest user of natural gas. Hence, the facility will address country’s energy needs.

Saudi Arabia has already provided $1.2b oil on deferred payment facility.

Pakistan Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday said that the $761.5 million Murahaba financing was part of the $4.5 billion framework agreement signed by Pakistan and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC ) in June this year to finance oil, LNG and fertilizer imports over the next three years (2021-23).

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub said that ITFC financing would help to ease pressure on exchange rate and stabilize forex reserves. It also reflected confidence of International Financial Institutions (IFIs) in Pakistan’s economy, he said.

“ITFC also agreed to continue their cooperation in future for maximum utilization of US$ 4.5 billion financing window,” said Ayub.

Ayub said that due to the strong economic recovery and high demand, financing has been increased from $300 million to $761.5 million.

ITFC Murahaba financing facility of $761.5 million has been made effective and ready for utilization by Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PPL).

$4.2b Saudi package

On October 27, Saudi Arabia announced a $4.2 billion aid package to support Pakistan. Riyadh would make a $3 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and offer an oil deferred payments facility of $1.2bn per annum.

The money would be made available by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) under a “Royal Directive,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.

After the PTI came to power in 2018, Saudi Arabia deposited $3b into the SBP. It also opened an oil deferred payment facility worth $3.2b per for three years. However, the facility was withdrawn abruptly after nine months in May 2020.

Saudi Arabia also withdrew $1b from the $3b it had deposited with the SBP. Pakistan had to secure a $1b loan from China to repay the Saudis.

Looming Energy Crisis

An energy crisis looms over Pakistan amid shortage of natural gas and rising oil price.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan is about to face a gas shortage in winters. The US has increased natural gas prices by 116%. On the other hand, Pakistan has not increased prices for household consumption, he claimed.

“The only price we had to increase was on the gas we were importing, we wanted to reduce prices but it’s not in our hands as these involve international buying,” the prime minister said.