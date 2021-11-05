Pakistan fuel prices still cheapest in region: PM Imran

Pakistan still has the cheapest fuel prices in the region, said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a public meeting in Attock.

The prime minister said that inflation was a global phenomenon. “The world was not affected so much by 100 years of crisis as it did during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said that the price of oil had shot up from $45 to $85 per barrel over the past three months but despite this, among oil-importing countries, Pakistan still had lowest prices for petrol and diesel.

“This is possible because the government has reduced its taxes and levies,” he added. Imran Khan said in India, the petrol price per litre was Rs200 while Rs150 in Bangladesh but in Pakistan, “it is still the lowest at Rs146 per liter”.

The prime minister said that inflation was affecting the entire world because of the Covid-19 pandemic, causing various issues such as supply shortages, trade closures, lockdowns, reduced buying and selling.

“When there was inflation in the whole world, and obviously Pakistan is in this same world and not in heavens, so we are also being affected. As a result, we have always and are still trying to protect our people from (the impact of) inflation.”

The price of petrol was jacked up by Rs8.03 a liter to a new record high of Rs145.82 just a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a “relief package”.

