Pakistan brings century-old Afghan rail dream to life

Pakistan has started work on a project to lay a railway line from its border town of Chaman to Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak.

The 11km track could prove the first step towards a rail network that is to be extended to Kandahar and would realize a century-old dream dating back to the Raj era.

Even after Pakistan was founded 74 years ago, efforts were made to build the Chaman-Spin Boldak track, but in vain.

Now, Pakistan Railways officials have started work on the proposed railway track. The construction material is being transported to the area to lay the track which will extend to the zero line, SAMAA TV‘s Saeed Achakzai reported on Friday.

Pakistan Railways officials told SAMAA TV that the rails would soon be laid on the sleepers.

The most recent effort to construct the Chaman-Spin Boldak line was launched last December when Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced the revival of the project.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar, he said Pakistan was preparing the PC-1 for the project after completing a survey.

The announcement was made before the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021.

The new Afghan rulers closed the Chaman border crossing for almost a month in October. However, the issues have been resolved between Pakistan and the Taliban regime now. The border crossing was opened on Wednesday.

A century-old dream

During the 20 year rule of Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani governments in Afghanistan, Pakistan pushed for the railway track to connect Quetta with Kandahar.

The feasibility was completed in 2010. In August 2013, then Afghan President Hamid Karzai visited Pakistan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced that not only Chaman-Spin Boldak but also Torkham-Jalalabad rail link would be established.

While the Torkham-Jalalabad link is a different story, the Chaman-Kandahar rail network always carried greater strategic significance.

Pakistan’s British-era rail network ends at Chaman. Kandahar lies at a distance of about 110km from that point.

British rail enthusiast Andrew Grantham says the proposal to extend the rail network to Kandahar first surfaced in April 1880. Quetta was always a strategic location for the British in view of their rivalry with Russia.

It was an aggressive Russian posture that prompted Britain to envisage the Chaman-Kandahar rail link, Grantham implies in an article.

For the construction of the rail track, Britain even set up a supply depot at Chaman, gathering “rails, sleepers and bridge parts required to extend the line the remaining 108 km to Kandahar in the event of a military emergency,” according to Grantham.

Russians also planned to build a rail line to Iran through Afghanistan, but Britain viewed it with suspicions. Russian plans caused them to halt their own endeavour for the railtrack.

Subsequent British military studies opposed the rail links through Afghanistan, which remained a buffer zone for the duration of the Great Game.

Source: Railway Gazette

After the British left the region in 1947, Pakistan and Afghanistan held talks in 1966 and agreed to build the Chaman-Spin Boldak rail link.

The US Agency for International Development was to fund the project. However, it was abandoned in 1968.

The relations between the two countries deteriorated amid Afghanistan’s alleged attempt to support separatists in Pakistan and Islamabad’s decision to close Karachi port for Afghan trade. The bitterness never really ended ever since.

Chaman-Spin Boldak rail link can help Pakistan-Afghanistan move forward from the acrimony that is part of the British legacy.