Sunday, November 7, 2021  | 31 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pak vs Scotland, PDM announces rallies against inflation

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Sunday, November 7.

  • Pakistan will be playing their fifth match against Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today. Green shirts have managed to win all four matches played in the tournament so far and would be looking to earn its fifth consecutive win today.
  • New Zealand will, on the other hand, lock horns with Afghanistan.
  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held a meeting Saturday to map out a strategy against the rising inflation. It has decided to hold anti-government rallies which would later culminate into a “long march” on Islamabad.
  • An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday granted bail to at least 39 supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as the federal cabinet received a summary to lift the ban against the outfit. The development comes a week after the government reached an agreement with the religious party.
  • The Punjab government has made coronavirus virus vaccination mandatory for everyone entering Jhang.
  • An oath-taking ceremony of the Balochistan Cabinet will be held at 4pm. Sixteen leaders will take oath at the Governor House.
  • A PTI rally will be held in Peshawar. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will address supporters.

SAMAA Originals: How to find your lucky number

Numerologist Kanaan Chaudhry explains numerology and its impact on a person’s life.

