Opinion: Did former GB top judge committed contempt of court?

He accused Ex-CJP for deliberately keeping Nawaz, Maryam jailed

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

An affidavit followed by an interview with a newspaper has landed the former top judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana M Shamim, in hot waters.

On November 15, The News published a story with revelations about Pakistan’s former Chief Justice, Saqib Nisar. The story was based on information from a former top judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana M Shamim.

Shamim accused the former chief justice of deliberately keeping from prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Sharif in jail, depriving them from running in the general elections of 2018.

Later in the day, the Islamabad High Court took notice of the allegations levelled against Saqib Nisar. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has summoned GB judge Rana Shamim and The News journalist Ansar Abbasi on Tuesday.

Former Sindh High Court justice Shaiq Usmani appeared on SAMAA TV’s show Awaz where he was asked if Shamim has committed contempt of court.

Justice (retd) Usmani said that once a judge retires, he becomes just like any other citizen of the country.

“He [Rana Shameem] is like a normal citizen, and can be investigated for the accusations he had leveled,” he said.

“Any act or person that jeopardizes honourable court can be held accountable,” he told anchor person Syed Ali Haider. “He will now face the court proceedings and put his case forward.”

 

Justice Saqib Nisar maryam nawaz Nawaz Sharif
 
