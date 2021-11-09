Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Officials removed after protest over murder of Malakand activist

Muhammad Zada Agra was gunned down in Sakhakot

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

By Imran Ahmed

Malakand Deputy Commissioner and an Assistant Commissioner have been removed from their positions after protesters staged a sit-in against the murder of a social activist who was also a member of the Insaf Student Federation, the student wing of the ruling PTI.

Muhammad Zada Agra was gunned down in the College Colony area of Sakhakot in Malakand on Monday afternoon. He had launched a campaign against the "drug mafia," according to some of the protesters.

His murder sparked outrage and a large number of people gathered in Sakhakot. They placed his coffin on the Malakand Road and staged a sit-in, chanting slogans against local authorities.

The protesters said Agra had informed the authorities about the threats to his life but he was offered no protection, SAMAA TV's Imran Ahmed reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday issued a notification removing Malakand Deputy Commissioner Altaf Ahmed Shaikh and Dargai Assistant Commissioner Fawad Khattak from their positions. They have been told to report to the Establishment Department. Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai have been asked to take charge.

The chief minister has also ordered an inquiry against the two officers.

In Facebook posts, Agra had accused Altaf Shaikh of siding with his "opponents" and said that if anything happened to him, the deputy commissioner must be held responsible.

However, Agra did not name the "opponents."

Muhammad Zada Agra was a former President of the Insaf Student Federation in Malakand. Some reports have also described him as a journalist. Social media history shows that he was an outspoken person.

Awami National Party, Jamat-e-Islami, and other political parties have condemned the murder.

Twitter users have started the hashtag #JuticeForMuhammadZada to demand justice for Agra.

FaceBook WhatsApp
malakand Mohammad Zada Agra
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Zada Agra, Malakand social activist, Malakand Deputy commissioner removed, Malakand protest,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi winter to last 1.5 months this year
Karachi winter to last 1.5 months this year
Instagram wants to pay you $8500 for a 60-second Reel
Instagram wants to pay you $8500 for a 60-second Reel
CCTV at Karachi school: Everyone aware of cameras, says management
CCTV at Karachi school: Everyone aware of cameras, says management
PCB considering former chairman's son for CEO post
PCB considering former chairman’s son for CEO post
Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed assumes charge of V Corps
Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed assumes charge of V Corps
Pakistan Navy commissions stealth frigate PNS Tughril in China
Pakistan Navy commissions stealth frigate PNS Tughril in China
TTP, government reach complete ceasefire: Fawad Chaudhry
TTP, government reach complete ceasefire: Fawad Chaudhry
Nazim Jokhio murder: Police to continue questioning PPP MPA
Nazim Jokhio murder: Police to continue questioning PPP MPA
Okara students forced to clean gutters, education officer suspended
Okara students forced to clean gutters, education officer suspended
Tarin: This is your country, pay your taxes
Tarin: This is your country, pay your taxes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.