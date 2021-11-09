Officials removed after protest over murder of Malakand activist

Your browser does not support the video tag.

By Imran Ahmed

Muhammad Zada Agra was gunned down in the College Colony area of Sakhakot in Malakand on Monday afternoon. He had launched a campaign against the "drug mafia," according to some of the protesters.

His murder sparked outrage and a large number of people gathered in Sakhakot. They placed his coffin on the Malakand Road and staged a sit-in, chanting slogans against local authorities.

The protesters said Agra had informed the authorities about the threats to his life but he was offered no protection, SAMAA TV's Imran Ahmed reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday issued a notification removing Malakand Deputy Commissioner Altaf Ahmed Shaikh and Dargai Assistant Commissioner Fawad Khattak from their positions. They have been told to report to the Establishment Department. Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai have been asked to take charge.

The chief minister has also ordered an inquiry against the two officers.

In Facebook posts, Agra had accused Altaf Shaikh of siding with his "opponents" and said that if anything happened to him, the deputy commissioner must be held responsible.

However, Agra did not name the "opponents."

Muhammad Zada Agra was a former President of the Insaf Student Federation in Malakand. Some reports have also described him as a journalist. Social media history shows that he was an outspoken person.

Awami National Party, Jamat-e-Islami, and other political parties have condemned the murder.

Twitter users have started the hashtag #JuticeForMuhammadZada to demand justice for Agra.