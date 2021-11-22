Monday, November 22, 2021  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Obsession for perfect muscles leads 10 Gujranwala bodybuilders to death

Locally manufactured steroids and supplements blamed

Posted: Nov 22, 2021
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

The popular aspiration among young Pakistani men to gain large muscles has increased drastically in recent years and led to the prevalent use of unnatural products, especially steroids.

However, it the use of steroids and food supplements comes at a cost: life.

The passion to have nicely carved muscles not only prompted the concept of intense workouts at gyms but also forced some people to rely on the intake of steroids and food supplements though these shortcuts have serious repercussions for their well being, especially cardiovascular health.

At least ten young men have lost their lives in the city of wrestlers – Gujranwala – this year due to the use of steroids, officials from the local bodybuilder association have revealed to SAMAA TV.

“In 2021, at least 10 to 11 people died due to the substandard steroids,” Crossfit Chairperson Shams-ur-Rehman said.

“The young people who just start working out in gyms, inspired by film stars, take these low-cost steroids to gain muscles,” he said.

Young people often lack proper knowledge of medicines and fall prey to unqualified trainers during work outs, according to a trainer.

It impacts their health badly.

Naveed Gulzar, a drugs inspector in Gujranwala, says that locally manufactured medicines have had a serious impact on the health of bodybuilders. The authorities are taking actions against such steroid manufacturers, he claimed.

“Several pharmacies and medical stores have been fined and sealed for selling substandard supplements and steroids,” he said.

However, locally manufactured steroids are still available in the markets in Gujranwala.

Impacts of steroids on health

Studies say steroid users have significantly weaker hearts than those who never use steroids.

A weakened heart increases the risk of heart failure and sudden cardiac death.

Moreover, a long-term use of steroid can increase coronary artery disease.

One Comment

  1. Tahir Bin Hussain  November 22, 2021 4:08 pm/ Reply

    Another great journalistic scoop for Samaa, the death of ten people from neglect by the regulating authorities, with connivance from those who are supposed to hold them to account. The larger and more urgent story is why the the locally manufactured steroids are still available. I suppose another ten deaths or so may awaken the duty to search for the truth and save lives. So much investigative journalism, Pakistan has never had it so good. Pile up the bodies and pump up the bank accounts.

