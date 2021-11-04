NUST ranked among top 100 universities in Asia

The constant back and forth between online and in-person classes made things difficult for Pakistan’s education sector this year. Despite these challenges, the country managed to achieve yet another milestone this year.

Over 30 varsities across the country have been featured in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022, including NUST, Quaid-i-Azam University, Lahore University of Management Sciences, COMSATS University of Islamabad, University of Punjab, and University of Karachi.

Among all varsities of the country, NUST has increased two positions from the last year’s ranking of 76th position, thereby landing amongst the top 11% of universities in Asia.

The results are in: these are Asia’s best universities!

Kudos to @NUSingapore for placing No. 1 in the region for the fourth consecutive year. @PKU1898 ranked second, followed by @NTUsg and @HKUniversity in joint third.⁠

Full list: https://t.co/g77GfSVWL3 #QSWUR pic.twitter.com/owZwS4tHwJ — QS World University Rankings (@worlduniranking) November 2, 2021

The university has taken a leap of 17 positions in the last five years, from 91st position in the 2018 Asian rankings to the present position of 74th in the 2022 rankings.

As many as 687 Asian universities are ranked in the latest edition of Asian Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, one of the most widely cited and prestigious university ranking agencies in the world.

QS rankings are carried out based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citation per paper, paper per faculty, staff with PhD, and internationalization.

It also merits mention that NUST is among the top 400 global universities, as per QS World University Rankings 2022 announced earlier this year.

As in last year’s rankings, it is China that boasts the most universities while India and Japan have claimed second and third place.