Now, you can ‘tip’ your favorite Twitter account

Twitter has rolled out its new tipping feature for Android users above the age of 18.

It allows users to receive money from their followers.

Tips is now on Android!



You can get set up to receive tips from your profile –– tap the “Edit profile” button then tap “Tips” to start. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 18, 2021

The feature was earlier released to the iOS users on September 23.

The “Tips” feature on the app allows users to set up a payment app to receive money. Users can edit their profile to set up the tipping system by connecting third-party payment services Cash App, PayPal, Venmo and Patreon with their profile.

Twitter accounts that have activated the Tips feature will display an icon next to follow button on their profile page. Users can tap the icon to send money.

“With Tips, we’re creating an easy way to direct people to links to your payment profiles and we’re making it easier to support the people driving the conversation on Twitter,” said the company about this new feature.

How can users set up Tips on their profile?

Android and iOS users will have to edit their profile to set up Tips. Here’s how users can do it:

Go to your profile and tap the “Edit Profile” button under the banner. Then tap Tips, which is off by default. Tap “Agree” on General Tipping policy to turn on Tips on your profile. After this, the user will be redirected to Tips settings screen where they can choose a third-party service to link with their profile. After the service is added, users will have to create a username under which they will receive the tips

Twitter has said that a user must be at least 18 years old to request, send and receive money via Tips.

Earlier this month, Twitter rolled out a set of new features to provide more tools to businesses, professionals, and public figures on the app. This will enable the accounts to “have a unique and clearly defined presence on the platform, separate from the general users”.

“Twitter for Professionals” allows select accounts on Twitter to have access to a range of tools that are not available to general users. These include Twitter Ads, Quick Promote, and Advanced Profile features.

The accounts with access to these features will be categorized as “Professional Accounts.”

The profile of Professional Accounts will be distinguishable from general users’ profiles on Twitter. They will have extra modules on top of their profiles. These modules include a section for About, Shop, and Newsletter.

According to Twitter, “creators, publishers, businesses, nonprofits, developers, and anyone who comes to Twitter to do business” is classified as a professional account.