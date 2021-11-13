Now Instagram will tell you when to ‘take a break’

Instagram is testing a new feature that will remind users to “take a break from the app” the app after they have used it for a longtime in a single go.

Instagram Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adam Mosseri confirmed that the new feature “Take a Break” will be rolled out for users in a month or two.

Testing "Take a Break"



We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing.



I'm excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December.

“If you opt in, it encourages you to take a break from Instagram after you have spent a certain amount of time on the app,” said Mosseri in a video message.

Users can set these reminders for 10, 20 and 30 minutes.

Mosseri said that the beta test for the new feature will start this week.

“This by the way is part of broader effort to try and give more control over their experience of Instagram,” said Mosseri.

“Ultimately, you know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app. And we want to make sure we provide tools for you to shape Instagram into what works for you.”

This feature comes at a time when the popular photo-sharing application is coming under intense scrutiny over its effect on the mental health of young people.

In September, a whistle blower leaked thousands of Facebook’s internal documents to The Wall Street Journal. The whistle blower was a former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen.

The documents were internal research conducted by Facebook, now Meta, which showed “Instagram can have a negative effect on young people.”

After leaking the documents, Haugen also testified before the US Congress.

In her testimony, Haugen said that Facebook and Instagram’s algorithms show users the content that is particularly harmful. She also said that the company knew that this type of content can elicit “extreme reactions” and thoughts.