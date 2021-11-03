Video: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court for misbehaviour

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Report by Adil Tanoli

Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, was thrown out of an Islamabad sessions court Wednesday for interrupting and misbehaving with the judge.

Zahir was brought to court amid tight security. During the hearing, he repeatedly interrupted the judge. When the suspect was warned, he started passing inappropriate comments.

Zahir said: "What's behind the curtains? We are waiting... what's behind the curtains?"

The judge immediately instructed the police to take him out of the courtroom. "This is just another one of his dramas," he said.

When the police grabbed Zahir and forced him outside, he got riled up and attacked one of the officers. What followed were sticks. Four policemen beat Zahir up and locked him inside the court's lockup.

On October 20, the sessions court began the case trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case. Earlier, 12 suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor Mukadam, 27.

Other suspects included Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.