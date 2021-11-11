Noor Mukadam murder case: Court orders to unseal CCTV footage

CCTV and USBs to be provided to defense

An Islamabad sessions court has ordered the authorities to unseal the CCTV footage in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

During a hearing on Thursday, Judge Atta Rabbani heard the

petition submitted by the investigation officer.

The officer told the court that the police have already

submitted the DVD and hard disk therefore CCTV footage should be released.

The court accepted the request and gave orders to de-seal

the CCTV footage. It said that the CCTV and USBs should be provided to the

defendants’ lawyers.

On November 9, the transcript of the CCTV footage obtained from the crime site was submitted in court. It detailed the events that took place at Zahir Jaffer’s house on the night of July 19.

Last month, the sessions court began the case trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case. Earlier, 12 suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor