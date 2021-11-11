Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Noor Mukadam murder case: Court orders to unseal CCTV footage

CCTV and USBs to be provided to defense

Posted: Nov 11, 2021
An Islamabad sessions court has ordered the authorities

to unseal the CCTV footage in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

During a hearing on Thursday, Judge Atta Rabbani heard the

petition submitted by the investigation officer.

The officer told the court that the police have already

submitted the DVD and hard disk therefore CCTV footage should be released.

The court accepted the request and gave orders to de-seal

the CCTV footage. It said that the CCTV and USBs should be provided to the

defendants’ lawyers.

On November 9, the transcript of the CCTV footage obtained from the crime site was submitted in court. It detailed the events that took place at Zahir Jaffer’s house on the night of July 19.

Last month, the sessions court began the case trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case. Earlier, 12 suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor

Over 28,000 Pakistanis changed their gender in three years
SHC orders removal of 4th floor at Karachi's Aliza Arcade
Suzuki, Honda, KIA increase car prices
T20 semifinal, Troika Plus meet, PTI’s unhappy allies
Nazim Jokhio murder: No record of Arab hunters' vehicle
Why govt postponed the joint parliament session
Former district health officer, wife killed in Mastung road crash
Lahore ranked the most polluted city as smog crisis worsens
KCR on same route, fare on distance traveled, BRT connections
SC decides to hear appeals as govt backs sacked employees
