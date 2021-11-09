Noor Mukadam case: Transcript of murder’s CCTV submitted in court

The Islamabad police submitted the transcript of the CCTV footage, obtained in the Noor Mukadam murder case, in a sessions court today. It detailed the events that took place at Zahir Jaffer’s house on the night of July 19.

According to the transcript, the digital video recorder was 35 minutes ahead of the Pakistan Standard Time. The footage revealed that Noor entered Zahir’s house at 10:18pm. She was on a phone call at that time.

At 2:39am, Zahir and Noor came out of the house with some bags. After placing them into a taxi, the two went back inside the apartment. Just a few minutes later, Noor can be seen running out of the house barefoot. Panic and fear were etched on her face.

The watchman, Iftikhar, saw Noor, but closed the door preventing her from leaving. Seconds later, Zahir came out of the house and dragged the woman back inside by her hair. She was pleading with him with her hands the entire time, the transcript stated.

After some time, around 2:46am, Noor and Zahir were once again seen exiting the house. This time, they sat in a taxi. Within six minutes, they came back home. Their bags were in their hands. A black dog could be seen in the yard as well.

The night passes. On July 20, at 7:12pm, Noor was seen jumping from the first floor of the house with a cellphone in her hand. After getting back on foot, she staggered towards the main gate (of the house), but the gardener and Iftikhar closed the door again.

Minutes later, Zahir jumped from the first floor too, the transcript read. He grabbed Noor and trapped her in a cabin. He snatched her phone and then dragged her inside the house again.

Later, at 8:06pm, employees of Therapy Works were seen entering the house. After nearly 50 minutes, they brought out an injured person and took him towards the main gate.

Developments in the case

Noor, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents.

On October 20, the sessions court began the case trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case. Earlier, 12 suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor Mukadam, 27.

Other suspects included Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.

Earlier, the bail of Asmat Adamjee and Zahir’s cook was approved.