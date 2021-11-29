No stay orders, what’s stopping you now, SHC asks SBCA

The Sindh High Court has ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to continue taking down illegal buildings in Karachi. It says that there’s no stay order preventing this.

The court was holding a hearing about illegal constructions in Karachi.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the building regulatory body said that the court had stopped the SBCA from taking action, which is why it has not done anything.

The court remarked that it was revoking the stay order. Who’s stopping you now, it said. Go and take action.

No one shall be allowed illegal construction, it added.

Contempt notice to SBCA DG, Director Central

The Sindh High Court has issued a contempt of court notices to SBCA Director General Saleem Raza, SBCA Director Central Mirza Zargham and builder Aqib Ali in a case of the construction of illegal portions in Nazimabad No 5 in Karachi.

The court ordered all parties to the case to appear in their personal capacity on December 6, 2021.

Why has the building not been demolished despite court’s order, it asked.

Illegal portions have been constructed on plots Nos. 11, 12 and 5C of Nazimabad 5, the complainant said.

The builder had the permission for a ground-plus one construction on a 216 square yard plot but they have went ahead and built a ground-plus two building illegally, the complainant said.