Monday, November 29, 2021  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

No stay orders, what’s stopping you now, SHC asks SBCA

No illegal constructions shall be allowed

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Oline/File

The Sindh High Court has ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to continue taking down illegal buildings in Karachi. It says that there’s no stay order preventing this.

The court was holding a hearing about illegal constructions in Karachi.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the building regulatory body said that the court had stopped the SBCA from taking action, which is why it has not done anything.

Protest, clashes, traffic disruption over Nasla Tower demolition

The court remarked that it was revoking the stay order. Who’s stopping you now, it said. Go and take action.

No one shall be allowed illegal construction, it added.

Contempt notice to SBCA DG, Director Central

The Sindh High Court has issued a contempt of court notices to SBCA Director General Saleem Raza, SBCA Director Central Mirza Zargham and builder Aqib Ali in a case of the construction of illegal portions in Nazimabad No 5 in Karachi.

The court ordered all parties to the case to appear in their personal capacity on December 6, 2021.

Why has the building not been demolished despite court’s order, it asked.

Illegal portions have been constructed on plots Nos. 11, 12 and 5C of Nazimabad 5, the complainant said.

The builder had the permission for a ground-plus one construction on a 216 square yard plot but they have went ahead and built a ground-plus two building illegally, the complainant said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omicron: Mandatory booster shots in Sindh as world trembles
Omicron: Mandatory booster shots in Sindh as world trembles
Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower, demolition continues
Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower, demolition continues
Lahore woman returning from work shot dead by security guard
Lahore woman returning from work shot dead by security guard
Calm restored in Charsadda after police station, checkposts burnt down
Calm restored in Charsadda after police station, checkposts burnt down
ECP orders probe, arrests over Lahore vote-buying videos
ECP orders probe, arrests over Lahore vote-buying videos
Al-Qadir University, Karachi census, Green-Line BRT inauguration, motorways closed
Al-Qadir University, Karachi census, Green-Line BRT inauguration, motorways closed
I'll do everything to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state: Imran
I’ll do everything to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state: Imran
Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of historymakers, chronicler of Pakistan's economy, dies
Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of historymakers, chronicler of Pakistan’s economy, dies
Jamaat-e-Islami activists clash with police near Islamabad's D-Chowk.
Jamaat-e-Islami activists clash with police near Islamabad’s D-Chowk.
Local Area Network: Software experts gang up with Nazimabad robbers
Local Area Network: Software experts gang up with Nazimabad robbers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.