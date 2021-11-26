No political speeches: SC wants Nasla Tower razed immediately

The Supreme Court has instructed the commissioner of Karachi to raze Nasla Tower within a week. “Get 400 labourers if you have to but demolish the building in a week,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said Friday.

The top judge has directed the commissioner to submit a complete report on the tower’s demolition too.

At a hearing at the apex court’s Karachi Registry, the chief justice inquired about the obliteration process. “How do you plan to take down the building? Have you called experts to oversee the process?”

The commissioner replied that the demolition of Nasla Tower’s top floors will begin later today (Friday). “We have employed 200 people to do the job.”

Get more people. Employ 400 labourers if you have to, Justice Ahmed pressed.

On Friday, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman was present in court well. He has been very vocal about the problems faced by the evacuees of the building and has been demanding they be compensated immediately.

During the hearing, Naeem pushed the court to pass orders for the compensation of the victims. “We have already passed them,” Justice Ahmed interjected.

“Why are you so interested in this building?” he inquired. “I’m a citizen of this city-” The JI Ameer was then cut short by the top judge. “Go outside and make these speeches. Sit down. We don’t want any political speeches here.”

Demolition begins

The manual demolition of Nasla Tower began Wednesday after the apex court warned the Karachi commissioner of contempt notices for delaying the building’s demolition.

Consequently, later in the evening, bulldozers and cranes arrived at the site. The building will be demolished manually. Its responsibility has been handed over to a contractor, selected by the Office of the Karachi Commissioner. A technical committee has been formed by the Sindh Building Control Authority to oversee the razing of the Nasla Tower.

Along with heavy machinery, approximately 50 labourers have been hired. According to SBCA, so far, 5% of the building has been demolished. It will take authorities at least two more months to completely obliterate the building.

Rangers and police have been deployed at the site as well. Nearly 0.5km of the service road leading towards the tower has been cordoned off as well.

On Thursday, the commissioner requested the apex court to provide an extension of 50 days in the demolition of the building. His report was, however, rejected by the top judge.