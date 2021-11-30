Tuesday, November 30, 2021  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1443
No jobs, public transport for child abusers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Amendments in child protection bill approved by provincial cabinet

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Child abuse, pornography, harassment and smuggling offenders will now be sent to jail for up to 25 years, the Khyber Pakhtukhwa cabinet decided Tuesday. The government has decided to make the implementation of the Child Protection and Welfare Act rigorous and has approved amendments into it. Under the new laws, child abusers will be sentenced to life imprisonment and charged a fine up to Rs5 million. People accused of child pornography would be awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment and a Rs5 million fine. A person found guilty of blackmailing and cheating children will be sentenced to a 10-year rigorous imprisonment and a Rs2 million fine. The punishment of child smuggling includes 25 years in jail and a Rs5 million fine. According to KP Education Minister Kamran Bangash, the names of the convicts will be displayed on the website of the Child Commission and will be shared with NADRA. This will prevent them from obtaining any government or private jobs. Offenders won't be allowed to travel via public transport too. Under the proposed amendment, a person who employing a child abuser will be liable to a penalty of Rs10 million and five years in prison. The police will be bound to share all the audio, video devices and DNAs as evidence in cases related to child abuse, Bangash said, adding that the bill would be presented in the provincial assembly for final approval.
